Agent behind worker abuse has political ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that the agent responsible for recruiting the Bangladeshi workers who recently filed complaints with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is affiliated with a political party.

However, Rabuka clarified that the party in question is not currently represented in Parliament.

The foreign workers lodged complaints with FICAC over claims of unfair treatment, including poor and unsafe living conditions.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says he personally confronted the agent after visiting and witnessing the workers’ living arrangements.

“I said to him, would you like our workers to be going through this? You better sort this out very quickly.”

Rabuka adds that he has since instructed the Minister for Immigration and health officials to assess the situation and ensure appropriate support is given to the affected workers.

He stresses that Fiji must uphold fair treatment for all foreign workers, noting that he would not want Fijians working overseas to endure similar circumstances.

He further acknowledged that Fiji’s international ranking on the treatment of foreign workers is already low, and such incidents risk further damaging the country’s reputation.

