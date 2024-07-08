AG promotes transparency

Newly appointed Attorney-General Graham Leung [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Fijians are set to gain access to government-held information as newly appointed Attorney-General Graham Leung pushes for the implementation of the Information Act.

Passed in 2018, the Act has yet to be enacted.

Leung emphasizes the importance of public access to government information for accountability and transparency, intending to seek Cabinet support promptly.

He also highlights the need for robust leadership in the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

The Commission, responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption requires a new commissioner.

“It will help to ensure that public officials are held accountable, leading to fairer treatment of people. When people can see how decisions are made and how funds are allocated and spent, it will strengthen their confidence in government and our democratic institutions”

Leung called for enforcement of anti-corruption laws and suggested the potential establishment of a dedicated “corruption court.”

The AG stresses the necessity of updating Fiji’s outdated laws to keep pace with global and technological changes.

He proposed appointing part-time commissioners for specialized law reform issues and emphasized that effective enforcement of existing laws is crucial.

A Code of Conduct for all Members of Parliament will soon be introduced, fulfilling a constitutional requirement. Leung notes that the code aims to ensure ethical conduct and enhance public trust in government.

The Legal Aid Commission, which marks its 26th anniversary faces increased demand for services.

Leung suggests reviewing guidelines to manage workloads while maintaining access to justice for the poorest citizens.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (FHRADC) plans to expand its regional offices.

Leung says he is committed to supporting the commission to meet international standards and improve its effectiveness.

Leung stresses the importance of creating the Accountability and Transparency Commission to promote good governance and reduce corruption.

The commission will enhance public confidence in government institutions by ensuring officials are held accountable.

Addressing delays in the judiciary, Leung acknowledges the need for an efficient judicial system to maintain public confidence and attract foreign investment.

Recent efforts to amend court legislation and rules aim to improve judicial efficiency.