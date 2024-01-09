AG launches probe into alleged brutality case

[File Photo]

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed the initiation of an investigation into an alleged case of brutality at the Suva Remand Center.

The revelation came to Turaga’s attention through social media, prompting him to direct Acting Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapasa to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Turaga emphasized that while such incidents may be common, it should not be tolerated.

He stressed that he had previously conveyed a similar message to correctional officers last year, stressing the importance of respecting the integrity of inmates.

Turaga highlights that over the past 16 years, correctional officers have been granted excessive freedom, which has resulted in various issues within FCS.

He says this lack of restraint led to the suffering of inmates and a significant erosion of trust in the institution.

Turaga acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the government to rebuild public trust in institutions like the FCS but acknowledged that this process would require time.