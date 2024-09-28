AG addresses FICAC independence concerns

Attorney General Graham Leung

The police stand ready to investigate any credible evidence of improper or unlawful interference with legal processes, according to Attorney General Graham Leung.

Leung made these remarks while responding to questions from FBC News following former Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai’s interview on ABC Australia, in which Puleiwai raised concerns about potential government minister interference in FICAC investigations.



Former Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai

The Attorney General states that all crime reports including those involving corruption are managed by the police or the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Any criminal report, Leung said could eventually be reviewed by the independent Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Addressing public concerns about the integrity and independence of FICAC, Leung acknowledged that these issues have persisted and require a reset to rebuild public confidence.

Leung reiterates that restoring trust in FICAC will take time and that the government is committed to addressing these concerns moving forward.