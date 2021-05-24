ADRA Fiji says people now use assistance for intended purposes

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji has made a commitment to continue providing relief support in times of national emergencies.

During a virtual meeting with government and representatives from the private sector, ADRA Fiji says they have noted a vast improvement with people spending the cash assistance on purposes intended for.

ADRA Fiji Senior Manager, Christine Lemau says their cash transfer following any natural disaster is to support immediate needs and more people have made effective use of it.

Following TC Yasa ADRA Fiji immediately provides cash assistance to over 1,200 people in the northern division and over 700 People in central, eastern and southern parts of the country.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty, Alleviation Jennifer Poole says evaluation and reviews of past emergencies have indicated the need for much stronger inter-agency coordination and approach on both technical and strategic levels.

Poole says ADRA has been a key player in assisting the Ministry in identifying families who should be rightful recipients of social welfare.