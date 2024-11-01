Address pressing social challenges this Diwali

With Fiji celebrating Diwali today, Sanatan Dharam President Dhirendra Nand is urging people to come together not only to celebrate but also to address pressing social challenges facing the nation.

Hindus around the country are today celebrating the festival of lights, which is seen as victory of light over darkness.

Fiji’s unique celebration sees people from all walks of life showing the spirit of Diwali.

While expressing his warm wishes for Diwali, Nand emphasizes on the need for collective action on critical issues.

He says Diwali is not only a time of holiday, light and joy but as an occasion to address challenges that affect all Fijians.

“A lot of challenges are facing our youth, like the drug cases that are coming up, teenage pregnancy, HIV, we have got street kid issues, and recently we have seen an increase in the number of HIV and AIDS victims in our country. So let’s work together and assist people and raise awareness this Diwali, so we can combat all these factors in our society that bring problems to our people.”

Nand also stresses the importance of a sustainable Diwali and is urging people to protect the environment and keep public spaces clean, especially as the country battles the effects of climate change.

Diwali is a major Hindu festival celebrated by millions around the world.

The festival lasts for five days and includes various rituals, prayers, and celebrations.