ADB President embarks on strategic visit to Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsuga Asakawa, arrived at Nausori Airport this afternoon, marking the commencement of his official visit to the country.

Accompanied by a distinguished delegation, Asakawa was warmly welcomed by the Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, and Permanent Secretary Shiri Gounder.

The visit holds strategic significance as Asakawa is set to engage in a series of high-level meetings over the next three days with representatives from various Ministries.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The primary focus of these discussions is to foster trust and collaboration between the Asian Development Bank and the Fijian government.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Fiji, Asakawa is scheduled to proceed to Samoa.