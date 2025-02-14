ADB praises growth and strong partnership

[ FilePhoto ]

Fiji’s economy has been performing strongly over the past few years, with significant improvements in debt levels.

Regional Director of the Asian Development Bank’s Pacific Subregional Office Aaron Batten stressed this when asked about Fiji’s debt management.

He stresses that ADB’s concessional lending has allowed Fiji to continue developing vital projects without placing excessive strain on its finances.

Article continues after advertisement

“ADB is very pleased to be able to support the government in meeting its financing needs while also ensuring that debt servicing pressures remain manageable,”.

Batten adds ADB remains committed to supporting Fiji’s development through critical infrastructure investments.

One key initiative under this partnership is the Fiji Critical Bridge Resilience Project, launched in December last year.

He says the program will provide funding to upgrade several key bridges around Viti Levu, ensuring safer and more efficient transport links for communities, businesses, and industries.

The Critical Bridges Resilience Project is funded by a $120 million ADB concessional loan and a $14.5 million grant financed by the Asian Development Fund, 13 Thematic Pool, under its disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation strategic area.

Batten says that maintaining strong transport infrastructure is essential for economic growth, as it enables better access to markets, improves supply chain efficiency, and enhances disaster resilience.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link