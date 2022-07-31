ACTON aims to expand its outreach

ACTON staff.

Software Company ACTON Fiji PTE Limited has seen huge potential in the outsourcing sector.

Managing Director, Shobha Reddy says their services are already available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and Europe, but they want to expand their reach in these countries.

She adds ACTON’s philosophy has always been to promote local talent.

“And we were determined about our vision, and what we wanted to achieve, and this was to do with curbing some of the brain drain problems we face in this country”

Reddy adds they are focusing on promoting Fiji as the technology hub of the South Pacific.

ACTON currently employs 30 Fijians and is 100% employee-owned.