Active role sought in traditional practices

The government is concerned about the growing illegal and illicit trade and misappropriation of traditional knowledge and expressions of culture.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad made the comments while opening Consultation Reflection on the National Strategic Development Plan for the Culture Sector at Yadua Bay Resort.

Prasad says this consultation is crucial as they implement the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

He says culture must be integrated into policies across education, health, economic development, and international cooperation for sustainable growth.

The DPM says the rich cultural diversity, traditions, and customs of various ethnic groups play a vital role in uniting the nation.

He further adds that climate change, sea level rise, and extreme weather events pose existential threats to the very existence and pose serious impacts on sacred traditional sites, and heritage buildings.

He says prolonged exposure to constant climate change and natural disasters erodes the significance and existence of these unique sites.

Prasad is calling on local communities to play a more active role in the development of traditionally practiced strategies to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

He says there is a need to revive traditionally practiced eco-friendly living and conservation practices based on traditional knowledge, contributing to climate action.

He adds that each year, Fiji loses significant income to unscrupulous commercial operators who acquire traditional knowledge and expressions without the expressed consent of its traditional owners and for this reason, it is critical to ensure that Fiji’s Traditional Knowledge and Expressions of Culture Bill is tabled in Parliament.

He says this legal framework provides the protection necessary to regulate against misappropriation and abuse, ensuring that the traditional owners and holders benefit from the use of their traditional knowledge and expressions.

Prasad says one of the key focuses of the coalition government is developing formal and non-formal education curricula to instill values and cultural identity in the younger generations.

He says the development of the multi-ethnic policy framework is an effort to outline the strategic framework to guide the structure, strategic objectives, and programmes for all ethnic communities in Fiji.

