Acting Police Commissioner says anonymous info must be verified

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says the Fiji Police Force will not act on information supplied by anonymous informers until the details are checked and verified.

He was responding to queries from FBC News about an email sent to him and copying in local media organisations, where a person claimed he had written to former Home Affairs Minister, Military Commander, Acting Commissioner of Police, Director Narcotics and other officers, regarding some people transporting drugs.

The anonymous person claimed the alleged transportation of drugs has been ongoing since August 20 this year and even named the persons involved and detailed the registration of motor vehicles allegedly involved in the process.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirmed the anonymous person had sent information, but when the person was asked to call the relevant police unit for follow-up and further verification, he did not respond.

“We’ve had similar cases before and when the team verifies, they found it was a personal matter between the two parties but they wanted to use the Police in such a situation to harass the other party. This amounts to giving false information,” he said.

“Anyone can give information about a particular car or name but we need to carry out the due diligence before any search or raid is conducted legally. We do not want the FPF to be sued for unnecessary conduct in such a similar situation.

“Our team has again requested this anonymous informer to give our team a call but so far no call has been received. Anyway, the team is following up this information again.”