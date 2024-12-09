Act to open doors to accountability

The government is taking steps to restore public trust in the State with the introduction of the Freedom of Information Act.

While opening the Pacific Right to Information workshop this morning in Suva, Attorney-General Graham Leung said this move could transform Fiji’s governance system.

The FOIA, he said was a crucial part of the government’s efforts to transition towards a more open and accountable government.

According to Leung, this initiative is not just about legal reform, it is a long-term commitment to rebuilding confidence in government.

The goal, he said was to ensure that public servants prioritize serving the people, not themselves.

Leung acknowledged that the shift from a closed, secretive system of governance to one that invites public scrutiny will not be easy.

While mistakes are inevitable in the early stages, the Attorney-General said that empowering public servants to handle information requests effectively is key to the success of the law.

“I think the government would have had a busy legislative agenda. I don’t think there’s anything sinister that lies behind the delay in implementing the legislation. As you can imagine the public service would need to be trained to deal with requests for information.”

The move to transparency will require careful planning, especially considering national security concerns and sensitive cabinet proceedings, but Leung assured that these challenges would not undermine the broader goal of promoting openness.

The Attorney-General also addressed the delays in implementing the FOIA, attributing them not to any hidden agenda, but to the time needed for proper training within the public service.

With a high volume of expected information requests, Leung said it was crucial that the public service is fully prepared to handle them.

Without adequate preparation, the Minister said the law could have unintended consequences, potentially worsening the situation.

Looking ahead to 2025, Leung is optimistic that Fiji will be ready to implement the FOIA effectively.

He stressed the importance of consultation and partnership with civil society, political parties and other stakeholders to ensure that the law serves the people and is understood by the public.

Leung reiterated that laws must be crafted with the people in mind, and their purpose and objectives should be clear to all citizens.

The issue of disinformation was also addressed with the AG discussing the challenges posed by social media in today’s digital age.

While he defended the right to freedom of speech, he cautioned against the unchecked spread of false information.

In a world where myths and lies can easily spread online, Leung said it was crucial to balance the protection of free speech with efforts to curb abuse and misinformation.