ACIC officials join Fiji Police

Two Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission officials were welcomed by the Fiji Police Force this morning.

Fiji Police say the embedment of Travis Hanson and Melissa Elias is aimed at facilitating the exchange of criminal intelligence between ACIC, FPF, and the Australian Federal Police.

They are also expected to provide tactical intelligence support to the Narcotics Bureau and the Transnational Crime Unit.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the two personnel will be working with the two FPF units in developing training curriculum for Fiji and the region, mentoring officers, and providing technical support.



Chew has also expressed appreciation towards Fiji’s “vuvale” partner Australia for their continued support in addressing common security challenges within the region.