News

Accommodation a challenge for women vendors

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 29, 2022 5:20 am
[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Accommodation is a challenge for female vendors at the Nausori market.

Nausori Rural Women’s Market vendors President Venina Vakarusere says most of them usually sleep at the Catholic Hall next to the market, while some sleep on the market verandah.

Vakarusere, who’s been a market vendor for more than 45 years, says the plan to have an accommodation centre began at the old Nausori market.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been selling for more than 40 years. I always see firsthand the struggles women vendors face while prepping for their produce. Some hardly sleep while others sleep on market verandah. It hurts me to see them like that. We began planning for this in the old market.”


Accommodation of Nausori Rural Women’s Market vendors. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Vakarusere says the Catholic and Veivueti Halls were given to them for free as most women vendors could not afford to come to the market daily.

“Some of these women leave their homes on Wednesday, they prepare their produce and the whole of Thursday up to Saturday and they stayed in Nausori. Some can’t afford to go home as it’s very expensive if they go home once they sell all their produce on Saturday.”


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Market vendor Susana Tinai says travelling from Naivicula to the market daily costs more than $60 weekly.

Tina says the new accommodation is a life changer for them.

The new Nausori accommodation centre that is located next to the Nausori market will now ensure that women vendors are safe and secure during their market days.

