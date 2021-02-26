Home

News

Accident victim remains admitted in hospital

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 3, 2021 5:53 am

A 63-year-old woman from Nabouva village in Tailevu is still admitted at the Korovou Hospital following an accident on Monday night.

Police say the victim was walking along the roadside when she was allegedly hit by a rental car driven by a 36-year-old farmer.

The driver failed to stop following the accident.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say he surrendered himself at the Nayavu Community Post yesterday.

The accused has been charged with one count each of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and failure to comply with requirements following the accident.

