Access to basic services, a challenge for people living with disabilities

Participants at the REACH programme Disability Talanoa session in Navisabasaba Village. [Source: www.undp.org]

Access to basic services such as water for everyday use, physical infrastructural barriers and stigma are among the challenges faced daily by members of the communities living with physical disabilities.

These were recently shared at a Talanoa session with representatives from the governments of Fiji, Australia and Japan, as well as the UN Development Programme (UNDP) that was arranged during the Rights Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) community programme of awareness raising and service delivery in Navisabasaba village, Nadroga Province.

The participants of the Talanoa session received assistive devices such as forearm crutches and rolling walkers from the Spinal Injuries Association, a civil society organization that advocates for the rights of persons with disabilities and provides awareness-raising and mobility aid equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Association has also been providing a key partner for the REACH programme ensuring service delivery and support to people with disabilities throughout Fiji.

The participants at the REACH programme Disability Talanoa session in Navisabasaba Village also received a 2,500 litres water tank each from the Water Authority Fiji coordinated through the REACH programme.