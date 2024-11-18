89 projects drive resilience in rural communities

[Source: UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji/ Facebook]

The United Nations Development Program is intensifying efforts to improve Pacific countries access to climate finance through collaboration with the Global Environment Facility.

This initiative aims to bolster resilience and sustainability in the face of mounting climate threats across the region.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Abduvakkos Abdurahmanov revealed that 89 community projects emphasizing social inclusion and risk management have already been implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Rural and Disaster Risk Management.

[Source: UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji/ Facebook]

“The Ministry has also developed a methodology for pairing international climate finance with government co-financing to create resilient community projects across Fiji.”

These projects span diverse areas including the development of a resilient strategic development plan and the creation of specialized positions within the Ministry such as resilience and geographic information systems GIS officers.

The integration of risk assessments into development projects through pilot initiatives and a placeholder process was also highlighted as a key achievement.



[Source: UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji/ Facebook]

Abdurahmanov stated that UNDP will work with the Ministry to review the integrated rural development framework, as part of a broader change management program.

This program aims to strengthen coordination among government agencies, state-owned enterprises, the private sector, and civil society to ensure a unified approach toward building resilient rural communities.