Golden Globes add Podcast Award category

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The Golden Globes are adding a new category to recognize something other than achievements film and television.

On Wednesday, the Globes announced that a best podcast of the year category will be added to its awards slate, to debut starting next year when the ceremony will be broadcast on January 11, 2026, according to a news release.

The category will honor the “extraordinary and diverse talents in podcasting,” the release read, while acknowledging that the annual awards ceremony is committed to giving a platform to “the full spectrum of entertainment, while reflecting today’s audiences and consumption behavior around the world.”

