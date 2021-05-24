Home

News

862 active cases on outer islands

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 7:10 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded yet another 56 cases of COVID-19 from the maritime islands in the 24 hours ending 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says five cases were from Kadavu, three on Malolo Island, 30 on Naviti Island, and 18 from Beqa.

The total active cases on Kadavu stands at 526.

Fourteen patients are currently admitted at Vunisea hospital.

Dr Fong says the total active cases in Malolo is now 19 after 44 recoveries.

There are now 83 active cases on Naviti Island after 90 individuals made recoveries.

Waya Island continues to have 25 active cases as no new case was recorded during this period.

This is the same for Nacula Island which has 29 positive cases as no new case was also recorded from the island.

Dr Fong says there are now 179 active cases of COVID-19 on Beqa Island as they enter day nine of movement restriction for the whole island.

There is one active case in Vanua Levu.

