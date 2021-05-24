Home

850 Fijians benefit through the ITEC program

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 1:07 pm

More than 850 Fijians have benefitted from the Indian Technical and Economic Program in the last decade.

Last night close to 30 alumni turned up to the ITEC day to celebrate the 65 years of the running of the program.

Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar says the ITEC program has assisted hundreds of Fijian families to develop and improve their standard of living.

“That has enabled Fijians from all walks of life to better equipped with relevant skills and knowledge- no doubt this will assist them to improve their livelihoods”

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Shri P.S. Karthigeyan says that designated slots are preserved for those wishing to improve their skills and knowledge.

 

“Every year every around 100 training slots are given to Fiji. (This is) used by beneficiaries including government officials, public and private sector officials, university students and chambers”

ITEC gives opportunity to all Fijians regardless of ethnicity and people are encouraged to take advantage of these development opportunities. Kirisitiana

 

