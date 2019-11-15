83 arrested for beaching restrictions in 24 hours

Eighty-three people have been arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching restrictions.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says of these sixty-one were arrested for breaching social gathering.

The Western Division recorded twenty-five reports, eleven for social gathering and fourteen for curfew breaches.

Article continues after advertisement

The Southern Division recorded twenty one cases, eighteen for social gathering and three for breach of curfew.

The Eastern division recorded eighteen cases, thirteen for social gathering and five for breach of curfew.

While nine people were arrested in the Northern division for social gathering, ten were reported in the Central division,

Qiliho says although the curfew times have been moved to 10pm and the relaxation of maritime movement comes into effect from today, Fijians still need to follow necessary precautionary measures.