7s coaches to meet Trustees on Thursday

Just hours after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the government would call a meeting if Fiji Rugby Union doesn’t, the FRU released a statement saying coaches and team officials for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s and Fijiana 7s will meet with the Trustees on Thursday.

The FRU has arranged for the team reports to be ready before they meet immediately when they return.

FRU stands by the teams and will fully support them with the resources needed for the mission of standing on this year’s Olympic Games podium to receive medals.

Article continues after advertisement

The sport’s governing body is calling for fans and stakeholders to support the teams as they will rise to the occasion and showcase the true spirit of Fijian rugby on the world stage.

The Fiji 7s team acknowledges the disappointment felt by fans, players, and coaches alike for not winning a title in the World Series but they remain resolute in their commitment to excellence and their goal of retaining the Olympic gold medal.