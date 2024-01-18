74 percent pass rate for Year 12 recorded

The Fiji Year 12 Examination provisional results have been released by the Education Ministry.

The Ministry says the pass rate recorded is 74 percent in comparison to 66 in 2022.

A total of 13,363 students sat for the examination.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry is urging parents and guardians to support their children in decision-making processes, including support for TVET, academic enrollment, and career pursuits.

Exam results can be accessed through www.examresults.gov.fj with the student’s unique examination identification number and personal credentials.

Students can also visit their respective schools or district education offices from this morning onward.