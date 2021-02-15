$60m target for agri exports

Agricultural fresh produce exports have increased substantially over the last two years, and the Agriculture Ministry wants to expand on this further.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says last year’s agricultural exports from Fiji was about $50 million and the target for 2021 is $60 million.

He adds this benchmark can be achieved as long as everyone participates, especially landowners.

He stresses that farmers around Fiji must make the shift towards commercial farming because it is in everyone’s best interest.