603 fatalities since 2014, in most cases avoidable

Six hundred and three people have died on our roads since 2014.

Fiji Police Force’s Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mitieli Divuana, during the closing of the National Road Safety Week.

SSP Divuana says 603 victims left behind their families, their aspirations, and their lives cut short because of accidents, which were in most cases avoidable.

He says the victims represent the loss of someone’s father, mother, child, aunt, uncle, grandfather, or grandmother.

He adds that the causes of accidents were mainly due to the poor decisions made and the sheer lack of respect for others and their right to be safe on our roads.

SSP Divuana says it falls back on attitude and the need to change our mindsets about road safety.

He says we are the best examples for our children, and he urges that adults help save lives by adopting a change of mindset about road safety.