$6.4m work on LDS College dormitory facilities

Work on the new $6.4m Latter-Day Saints College dormitory facilities is completed.

It is built on the campus of the church’s high school in Tamavua, Suva.

The work carried out by Pacific Building Solutions included the construction of three main structures that include the male and female dormitory and main entrance lounge with dining area for students.

The new facilities cater for 104 students with two sets of family apartments for students with young children and all associated site work and fencing.

PBS Project Manager Sanjay Chand says it took over a year to complete the work.

Chand says they are thrilled to have completed the project on time to allow students from across Melanesia to settle into their new dorms as the 2020 new school year begins.

The project was officially handed over by PBS last week.