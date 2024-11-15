$5m project to transform Vanua Levu tourism

[Source: Investment Fiji / Facebook]

Construction work has started on the $5 million Korovatu Mountain Top Resort in Vanua Levu, promising to elevate the area as a premier travel destination.

Korovatu Mountain is located 26 kilometers from Labasa Airport.

Chinese tourism developer Ma Xian Lin first visited Fiji as a tourist in 2018 and was struck by the beaches and scenic beauty of Vanua Levu.

Recognizing its untapped potential, he envisioned the Koro vatu Mountain Top Resort as a unique attraction on 155 acres of land.

The developer says the Korovatu Mountain Top Resort will feature a mini cable car, mountain top steps, and swimming pools, including a cantilever swimming pool, offering tourists a truly unique and memorable experience.

He says he started working on the project in 2022.

“I hope the government will support my project, improve the road, and supply water.”

The construction of the tourism attractions is expected to be completed within a year, while the development of the hotel group is projected to take five years.

The developer adds that around 20 people are expected to gain employment following the completion of the project.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says he is impressed to see the Korovatu Mountain Top Resort come to life.

Chetty visited the project site along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica during the Northern Division tour yesterday.