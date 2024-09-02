News

59,000 registered in free medication scheme

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

September 2, 2024 4:27 pm

Fifty-nine thousand individuals are currently registered under the government’s free medication scheme.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this while responding to questions from the Opposition in Parliament today.

The Minister says 490 individuals have been registered in the kidney dialysis subsidy scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that as for the General Practitioners Scheme, 17 GPs were engaged as of 2021, but the number has come up to 50 as of now.

He adds that 54 hospitals have outsourced security services, and five hospitals have outsourced housekeeping services, including the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The Health Minister has also acknowledged the services provided by Aspen Medical, which now manages the Lautoka and Ba hospitals.

“As it is, they have brought in new services that have improved the services at the Lautoka Hospital: a modern department, new radiology equipment, a theater; they now have a cardiology unit that looks after low-risk cardiac cases.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says the benefit was there; however, he believes that how planning was done to execute the partnership was not done properly.

He highlighted the importance of health and the need to always do thorough planning when discussing issues such as PPP.

Fiji reaffirms commitment to gender equality

Adhere to OHS standards says Ravai

Secured transaction reform key to reducing lending risks

59,000 registered in free medication scheme

PACER Plus to boost Fiji’s trading opportunities

LICI surpasses $1 billion in assets

Prasad official winner for Miss Universe Fiji says organizers

Investigators and prosecutors relationship is crucial says Rabuku

Cabinet will discuss Tabuya's proposal: PM

Rabuka reflects on China’s success

Fiji's Kava exports to Australia surge, fueling growing market

China urges EU to be 'objective and fair' on South China Sea issue

Self-reflection time for Moodie

Morales high for Fiji Men's Football side

Far-right state win shakes Germany's fragile coalition

The female freedom fighters of the Haitian Revolution

Raboiliku highlights departure of athletes

Film festival showcases local talent and landmarks

Massive protests hit Israel after six hostages killed in Gaza

Chinese youth owning their unemployment

PopMaster co-creator Phil Swern dies aged 76

Publishers and authors sue over Florida book ban law

Former Taipei mayor released after being questioned

Harris calls Trump’s Arlington cemetery visit disrespectful

Chua thanks Brazil for first experience

Angelina Jolie moved to tears

PIDF to be reviewed and repurposed: PM Rabuka

Fiji pooled with reigning champions

LICI committed to giving back to the community

Amusement ride owner denies overturn claim

Collaboration to support MSMEs

PM sends condolences for late Maori King

No rest for weightlifting

Fiji and Korea discuss collaboration in tourism

Vanuatu ancestral relics, trafficked as art to New York

Germany's far right set to gain in eastern regional vote

Miss Universe Fiji crowning chaos

Shanghai Museum welcomes feline visitors

Journey to economic revival for Namosi

Late Mbappe double gives Real Madrid nervy win against Betis

US Democrats urge Israel-Hamas ceasefire after dead hostages recovered

PSG cruise to 3-1 win at Lille to maintain perfect start

Israel union calls general strike after hostage deaths

George Clooney, Brad Pitt disappointed

Alleged mishap at festival raises safety concern

Radrodro calls for respect

Trump signals backing for Florida marijuana legalisation

Police pursue key drug distributors

At least 41 hurt in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv

Young Kulas focus on positives

Kremlin spokesman says Harris is more predictable than Trump

Drug consumption reduction crucial says Tikoduadua

Atkinson seals England series win over Sri Lanka

Public agrees to TRC setup

FHRADC demands action on online bullying

Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate rivals

China hopes for dialogue on direct flights

More culinary creations at the Friendly North Festival

Israel, Hamas agree to brief pauses in fighting for polio vaccinations

Newcastle maintain unbeaten start with win over Spurs

Radrodro aware of ECE teacher salary discrepancies

Waste Recyclers Fiji finalist in Australian awards

Eze stunner earns Crystal Palace draw at Chelsea

Harris calls Trump’s Arlington cemetery visit disrespectful

Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix’s ‘Elite’ series, dies aged 41

Church looks at cremation as burial alternative

Fiji and Solomons vie for ranking boost

Sinner secures safe passage at US Open as Swiatek rolls on

EFL explores new energy options

Starlink to boost rural connectivity

USA holds off Canada

Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39

Fiji takes part in IPEF discussions

Pope to visit Jakarta mosque for interfaith harmony

ABBA tells Trump campaign to stop using their music

Nausori Lass crowned Miss Universe Fiji 2024

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

Fatman Scoop dead at 56 after collapsing on stage

RFMF willing to support review of immunity clause

Baby Kulas suffers huge defeat

Investor friendly immigration processes implemented

Prime Minister reflects on 2023 sporting achievements

Wallabies clinch last-gasp comeback win in Argentina

New policy to ensure economy diversification

Potential in aqua-farming: Tunabuna

Hat-trick for Krishna

Norway's Princess Martha Louise weds US spiritual guru

At least 6 dead in Japan as Typhoon Shanshan grinds on

Oasis tickets sell out after technical problems frustrate fans

Digitization to boost investment process

2031 Pacific Games bid to be presented at Palau Mini Games

Nawaqanitawase named on reserve

Regulator intervention required for untapped sectors

New student bus fare structure in effect

Haaland hat-trick earns Man City 3-1 win at West Ham

Fuel and LPG price change in effect

Springboks comeback at Ellis Park

Methodist Church adopts new constitution

SJ writes own fairytale end as Warriors stun Sharks

Bennett plots Broncos downfall as Dolphins on cusp of finals

Eels hang on to deliver huge blow to Dragons finals hopes

Weightlifting duo scoops sportsman and woman award

Raiwalui receives top coach award

Marist dethrone champs while ACS and Grammar share title

Taipei former mayor arrested in graft probe

Dragons fly higher during intense final

Police reset initiative to build public trust

Schwalger pleased with win

Regional military and police network needed

Rowati making strides

Naitasiri residents share concerns with DPM Prasad

Skills shortage remains a challenge for tourism industry

2024 Pacific Championships to feature new format

Sumeet Tappoo launches new album with Gulzar Sahab

ISS and Grammar win U15 titles

A small Paris cybercrime unit with big ambitions

Pacific Is Forum tweaks communique after China outburst

Silktails continues losing streak

Brazil watchdog moves to block access to Elon Musk's X after court order

Sydney's $15 billion new train line is modern, fast and big on TikTok

Tuifua stays optimistic despite loss to Samoa

Mar impresses in first outing

Stability will attract foreign investment says Tikoduadua

U19 defending champs taken to the wire

China offers drug rehab support to Fiji

Cuba faces uphill battle as Oropouche virus spreads

Internal reconciliation key before national process: Commander

Games' growth heading in right direction despite remaining challenges

Yavi narrowly misses world record in Diamond League victory

Fiji Police urge open talks on taboo issues

FEE to support MSME growth

No, Fiji's PM not taken ill at Pacific Islands Forum

Swiss choose Basel to host 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

Oasis reunion drives surge in eDreams travel searches

Pacific First Nations people sound alarm on climate

Doctor charged in death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Mexican drug lord, who founded ultra-violent Zetas, released from US prison

Public awareness key to implementing drug strategy

Big win for Samoa in PNC

Development crucial for Fiji Taekwondo

Budget support not compensation for skilled workers: McNamara

Churches call for united effort in reconciliation process

Yusuf rallies behind Young Kulas

Fiji and China to expand bilateral trade

NZ backs Pacific Policing, commits to climate finance

Knockout stages of schools basketball to be intense

Seruiratu warns of scams exploiting Fijians

Gauff solves Svitolina test to reach U.S. Open third round

Panthers roll over Rabbitohs to get back on track

Sea Eagles win big but lose Turbo and Saab

Tonga pulls off Pacific Islands Forum staging

No one can take away the right to live: Archbishop Loy Chong

Fiji 7s incentive presentation at Sports Awards

Indonesian app-based taxi drivers strike in protest over low pay

Tarakinikini calls for improved deployment mechanisms

FBC to air Fiji Sports Awards live

$745m opportunity for North mahogany stations

Big plans for women’s football

Fiji's growing industries attract global investors: Kamikamica

Moce wins cricket title

LDS and Grammar undefeated in U15 grade

Fiji needs more visibility in trade: Houghton

Suva U16 continues impressive outing

Rotuma Airport runway upgrade completed

Police warns about lasers

Pacific Resilience Facility set to launch in 2026

Case to answer for former WAF engineer

From U18 Deans title to basketball for QVS trio

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan's coast

New Zealand's Māori King Tuhetia dies

Moodie ready to fly with Young Kulas

Unbeaten ACS aim to go up another notch

Moce to face Cicia in U19 Cricket final

Grand Prix to pay $2.8m for cancelling Robbie concert

Man charged with murder after two people found dead

Say no to geopolitics says Chinese Ambassador

Tikoduadua reveals stance on death penalty

Redemption for SVC, ACS unbeaten

Kamikamica urges action on Fiji's pornography issue

Fiji-Australia Forum sparks major investment talks

Kiran is new PS for Information

Local cardiologists sharpen skills with South African expert

Fiji maintains balance amid geopolitical tensions

More than baseball development for FIBSA

FRA warns against vandalism of public property

Suva volleyball mourns passing of Fiji Finals gold medalist

Police urges vigilance ahead of busy weekend

Declaration endorsed to enhance regional disaster resilience

Harris widens lead over Trump

Chef urges uptake of local food

US intelligence helped stop terror plot targeting Taylor Swift concert

Afghan Khudadadi becomes first refugee to win Paralympic medal after chaotic journey

Warriors' Stephen Curry agrees to 1-year, $62.6M extension

Smokers under 30 need photo IDs to buy tobacco products

Sun Insurance launches 'Sota Tale' travel insurance

Lot of excitement for Young Kulas

Fighting rages in Gaza as Palestinians hope for a pause for polio vaccinations

Big energy and vibe after day 1 of schools basketball

TRC will confront Fiji’s dark past, says Acting PM