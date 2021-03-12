55 children diagnosed with CHD in need of surgery

There are over 125 children with Congenital Heart Disease in the country and 55 of them need surgery.

Most of these cases were identified by the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital screenings in the past months and also through its medical camps.

Hospital Director, Dr Krupali Tappoo, says about 200 children or 1 percent are born with congenital heart disease each year.

“On many occasions, we have gone out in our medical camps and we’ve certainly picked up numbers. In some of the medical camps that we’ve done in Tailevu, the numbers have been high. We are picking up quite a few cases. Maybe one or two cases of congenital heart disease and it’s the same for Rheumatic heart disease as well.”

Dr Tappoo says the percentage of children with congenital heart disease might be higher.

“However, with our children’s heart screening centre, we’ve got more data coming through and that one per cent may be a higher number. Even three to five per cent.”

Meanwhile, the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital has been fitted with specialized equipment by the American Biomedical Engineers with costs in the millions.

This year, teams from the hospital will continue with their community visits, particularly in rural areas.