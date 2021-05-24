Home

500 evacuation centres ready

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 12:30 pm

The National Disaster Management Office says inspections and preparation of evacuation centres continue in anticipation of the upcoming cyclone season.

Director Vasiti Soko says Divisional Commissioners are looking into the readiness of these centres.

“The Fijian government has a total of 1,000 evacuation centres and as we speak the divisional commissioners’ team are on the ground inspecting, and so far they have inspected over 500 evacuation centres across the four divisions.”

Soko says stakeholders are meeting constantly.

The NDMO Director adds all communities should remain alert and prepared throughout the 2021-22 TC season and take heed of government warnings and advisories.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says Fiji can expect three cyclones this season with at least two likely to be severe categories three to five.

