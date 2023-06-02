News

50 lives lost due to domestic violence in a decade

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

June 2, 2023 10:38 am

Fifty women have lost their lives to domestic violence over the last 10 years in Fiji.

This has been revealed by Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Senior Counsellor Advocate and Community Educator Ilisapeci Veibuli at the first ever candlelight vigil organized by the Labasa Women’s Crisis Center last night.

Veibuli says these womens’ lives were taken by the hands of their partners, which is a clear demonstration of the misogyny that still exists in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a shocking number that we cannot ignore. These women were daughters, mothers, sisters and friends. Their lives were taken because of a culture that we have that tolerates violence.”

Veibuli says this calls for urgent action to address gender-based violence, which requires strengthened efforts to help put a stop to this severe crime.

“Government’s, civil society organizations, villages, communities must work together to address the root causes of this violence and provide support and protection to women who are at risk.”

Veibuli is calling on people not to be bystanders, as it is everyone’s responsibility to create a society in which girls and women are safe and free from gender-based violence.

 

The candlelight vigil was to remember the two women who lost their lives to domestic violence, after they were allegedly murdered by their partners in Labasa last month.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Headquarters in Suva also held a candlelight vigil last night to remember the victims and survivors of domestic violence in Fiji.

Ro Teimumu absent from Vunivalu of Rewa's installation

USP to be paid an annual grant along with outstanding payments: Rabuka

Embrace Pacific regionalism Rabuka tells leaders

WAF lifts water restrictions

Dodgy electronic dealer registers 119 complaints

Prasad expresses confidence in the police

13 Fijian companies to showcase at Australian expo

Labour shortage affects major investments

Ro Nauludole Mataitini is the new Vunivalu of Rewa

Three way approach needed to reduce debt: Prasad

LWCC records increase in violence cases

Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum

Drua out for revenge: Thorn

Krishna thankful for futsal

Harrison Ford does not need anybody’s help getting off a horse

Silktails trio out, captain back

Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia

India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Modi

Lizzo is over the fat shaming

Peru sees copper projects on track, to stay ahead of Congo on output

Bank of China chairman visits Papua New Guinea amid Sino-US strategic rivalry

‘Little Mermaid’ alleged ‘review bombing’ prompts rating system

'The Rock' will return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious'

Drua game will be like a final: O'Connor

UK government refuses to hand over WhatsApp messages to COVID inquiry

Babasiga Lions set for Fiji FACT

Another two years for Gleeson

United approach to combat gender based violence

Ruud, Swiatek gain momentum at French Open

Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own

Saturday's game to be last of Messi 'this season'

Chile's Boric to insist on shelved tax reform bill by end of July

Seasonal Ban on Kawakawa and Donu effective from this month

Child reunites with parents

Roberto Cavalli launches 'disruptive' capsule collection

Samo and Tuqiri impressed with deaf rugby players

US Senate will stay in session until debt ceiling bill passed, Schumer says

50 lives lost due to domestic violence in a decade

Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

Ministry discusses potential areas of collaboration with FDB

PM congratulates Samoa on her independence

Housing Ministry holds awareness program on home ownership

Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

Labasa women set for second match

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Complainant should get a progress report: SSP Vusonilawe

Drua stars inspire youngsters in the North

US Supreme Court hands defeat to organized labor in truckers strike case

Rugby stars share joy of rugby at Wailevu West District School

Fiji Golf Open brings the best

Government cognizant of labor market issues: Prasad

Seasonal workers needs spiritual intervention: Rev Tugi

Ministry encourages safety protocols to combat typhoid

Duarte's decider seals quarter-final spot for Uruguay

Gavoka meets the ICAO Secretary-General

Project enhances school facilities

President of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party arrested in Lahore

Women's Champions League final shows growth of the sport - NWSL commissioner

Dramatic late winner seals 3 points for AS Academy Feminine

Vunivalu's dream to play in Suva

Police to improve investigation timeline

Chinese graduates lower their ambitions in moribund jobs market

Lack of specific legislation an issue: SSP Vusonilawe

Historical win for Labasa women

Fiji’s GDP figures revised upwards

Fuel shortage affects Fiji Airways Tuvalu flights

Boeing hopes to see more planes in Fiji

Men’s participation in menstrual health is critical: Hataogo

EU launches film festival

Luai reveal struggles

Police seek amendment to charges over Labasa incident

MOU for Fiji-Korea flight route signed

US actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two rape counts

Fijians start for Reds

Dairy farmers urged to take ownership of the industry

Inter-tertiary debate advocates for menstrual health

Automation of passenger arrival cards proposed

US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support

Scripps National Spelling Bee finalists flex their knowledge quietly

Pence, Christie prepare to face off against Trump in 2024 White House race

Interesting Drua backline for Reds clash

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was the best comic-book film of the last decade.

Poverty alleviation plan underway

Government works towards improving health sector

CWM Operating Theater to undergo renovation

Tailevu Naitasiri struggling with preparations

2023 crushing begins at Labasa Mill

More women join FNPF’s voluntary scheme

Maroons stars charged

‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 rape counts, is led from court in handcuffs

Nigeria stun Argentina to reach quarter-finals

Acting COMPOL reminds officers of role

US debt ceiling bill advances toward tight vote in House

Whitelock to join brother at French club

Growers Fund targets digital platform

Casadei's late penalty sees Italy through to last eight

Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

Eastern Canada struggles to bring wildfires under control

Liberty Global and Warner Bros Discovery owners weigh deal for All3Media

NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed

Meta threatens to yank news content from California over payments bill

Game mocked as developers Daedalic Entertainment issue apology

Tape recording shows Trump acknowledging he kept classified document on Iran

Diddy says Diageo neglected his tequila due to race

Labasa excited for OFC outing

No drama as Djokovic sails into French Open third round

Delta Tigers out to claim title

Ten-man Brazil put four past Tunisia to seal quarter-final berth

Rampant Colombia storm into last eight

Nine people arrested in Budapest ahead of Europa League final

Nkunku, Dembele return to France squad for Euro qualifiers

Wrexham embrace surprise American fan base on the road

Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties to win seventh Europa League title

Association works on installing more CCTV cameras

Man to front court for alleged fraud

Man arrested for alleged possession of marijuana

Unemployment one of the factors of crime

Police test new method of managing traffic

Investment risks remain globally: Chetty

Phillip Schofield: ITV announces external review of how it handled affair

Fiji keen to learn from Mauritius: Singh

Ensure there are no stand-over crops: FSC

Ministry to carry out mass vaccination

Police request assistance in identifying wandering child

Queensland rally late to draw first blood in series opener

Nine players to leave Drua

UK scrutinises supermarket profits as food prices stay high

Japan PM orders about $26 bln to be set aside for childcare

Tobacco sale to minors a concern

New Education PS ready to make a difference

Fuel prices to change from tomorrow

Swire Shipping extends partnership with Drua

FRA supports the re-establishment of PWD

Iran starts trial of female journalist who covered Amini's death

Sugarcane farmers raise concerns

Bailey shares a tough moment she had filming ‘Little Mermaid’

Cricket aims for World Cup

Public urged to use city facilities responsibly

Maroons plotting to minimize Koroisau’s impact

Fire at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar likely caused by drone -governor

Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum

US House poised to vote on urgently needed debt ceiling suspension

Professor Jankowski’s arrangement with USP ends

NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

Cox Media, other broadcasters to pay $48 mln to end price-fixing claims

Pfizer's hemophilia therapy reduces bleeding in late

Young players to experience competition in new environment

How not to win over a festival crowd

Mexico to discuss migration, Central America investment with U.S. homeland security advisor

Over 600 tribal leaders to receive monthly allowance

Government to announce new policy on scholarships

Phillip Schofield dropped as Prince's Trust ambassador

Consultations critical for budgetary decisions: Prasad

Vunivalu re-signs through to 2025

1,200 Fijians die annually due to Tobacco

New claims surface at USP

Fijiana books spot in World XV

Women’s economic empowerment is vital: Fitzgerald

The ‘Foxx’ vows never to lose Blues jersey

Russia, Ukraine fail to embrace IAEA plan to protect nuclear plant

Alcohol adverts featuring rapper banned by watchdog

Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake again

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour: Intergalactic explosion of fun

Last-gasp Israel sink Uzbekistan, make history

New Zealand-UK free trade agreement to start benefiting exporters -NZ PM

North Korea launches space satellite; warnings lifted in S.Korea, Japan

Stolen bike recovered by police

HP misses revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand

Ukraine war comes to Moscow as drones strike both capitals

New PS appointments finalised

Another life lost in road accident

Rabuka to attend Samoa’s independence celebrations

Grant to help set demonstration farm

Microsoft says UK regulator an 'outlier' for blocking Activision deal

Drua not distracted by possible outcomes

Naimasi gets three, double for birthday girl

Labasa Women all set for OFC Champions League

Dominant USA overwhelm New Zealand to book quarter-final spot

Police force to increase visibility on streets

Tabuya calls for strict regulations on industrial glue

FRA banks on budget to allow for Smart Traffic Lights installation

Cane access roads will be prioritized: Prasad

IPEF supply chain agreement critical for Fiji

Roland Garros goes Wild as Medvedev blown away in French Open first round

Slater confident in Walsh selection

Republic of Korea ups its support for Fiji

President Katonivere receives the Uruguay Ambassador’s credentials

Russian air strikes target Kyiv for third night running

Drua reflects on performance: Harris

Police operations to strengthen, as petty crimes rise

Labasa women out to create history

Two months for GCC Review team to compile report

Clark Laidlaw named Hurricanes coach from 2024

Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty

Political parties yet to submit audited accounts

ASPA to meet with Fiji Airways

Mitchell backs Crichton after standing down

Mitsubishi Motors to extend suspension of production in China

One killed in fresh wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russia launches massive new air assault on Kyiv