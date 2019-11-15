50% capacity allowed in places of worship

Places of worship are now allowed fifty percent capacity as opposed to the previous limit of 100 people.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this was reiterated during a talanoa session with Fijians in Nalawa, Ra.

Dr Waqainabete says it’s been 130 days since the last case of COVID-19 was detected within the community.

Article continues after advertisement

However he is quick to point out that fifty percent capacity in churches, temples and mosques does not mean people can become complacent.

“The social gathering restrictions that are in place, we have to remember that we are in the new normal. We should make sure that we continue to practice proper hygiene and we continue to have our space. We have to also make sure that when we go to watch a match that we create a space. You can use the whole capacity of the stadium so we are not crowded into one area and this is necessary so that we continue to have a learned behavior.”

Dr Waqainabete says the simple yet effective solution to the Coronavirus pandemic is to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and water.