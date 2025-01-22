$5.4m Nabouwalu water treatment plant opens

3,000 residents in Nabouwalu, Bua, and surrounding communities will now have access to safe and clean drinking water.

This follows the commissioning of the $5.4 million Nabouwalu Water Treatment Plant by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says the initiative is much needed for those rural communities and government centres.

Article continues after advertisement

The water project began in 2022, and Rabuka acknowledged those involved in completing it.

The project is part of the coalition government’s ongoing efforts to improve the standard of living and achieve its sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, the PM is expected to be in Taveuni for the commissioning of a solar farm in Naselesele.