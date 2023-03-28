451 families to receive 99-year-lease

Minister of Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

451 households in three informal settlements will receive 99-year lease titles soon.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the residents come from three informal settlements: Waidamudamu in Nausori, Ledrusasa in Nadi, and Cuvu in Sigatoka.

He says the ministry spent $11 million to upgrade these settlements.

According to the Minister, informal settlements have become a significant feature of Fiji’s urban life over the last 50 years, and the Informal Settlement Upgrade Program aims to improve the housing standards of people living in informal settlements.

According to Nalumisa, this program prioritizes the provision of basic services such as water, waste water, drainage, roads, and electricity.