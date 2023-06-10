45 new cases of COVID-19 recorded

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases this month, with one death.

It says there are 48 active cases, with 10 currently admitted to the hospital.

According to the Health Ministry, with currently available data, the symptoms are similar to the prior strains, with no evidence of a more severe infection.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that recent mutations in COVID-19 have led to a less severe disease.

There have been escalating measures in hospitals, old people’s homes, and facilities catering to disabled people.

So far, despite the surge in cases, the impact on hospital admissions has remained manageable.

They are emphasizing that our ability to live with COVID means to remain vigilant, maintain community-wide adoption of COVID safe measures where appropriate, and keep the impetus for immunization.