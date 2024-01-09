41 officers take part in pre-deployment training

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew has reminded the officers selected for deployment to consider themselves blessed.

He made the comments during the first United Nations Pre-Deployment Training for this year.

The workshop is made up of 41 participants who have passed their Fiji SAAT 2022.

Fong Chew told the officers, that being selected for a mission is an honor.

He adds that many officers will go through their policing careers not having any opportunity to serve in a mission.

The Acting Commissioner says the major global developments have influenced the training, as they have to adapt to new trends and challenges.



He reminded participants that they must be open to learning and adapt to whatever is thrown at them.

He adds that their actions will not only be a reflection of themselves but their families, the Fiji Police Force and Fiji.

Fong Chew says the Force has a long history of peacekeeping deployment dating back to, 1989, and Fijian Police officers have excelled and held senior ranks within UN missions.



He also congratulated the four Police Officers who are now certified United Nations trainers.

They received their training certificates yesterday.

The four-week course will conclude on February 2nd.