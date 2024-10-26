400 Fijian workers abscond from seasonal work programs

[Source: ABC News]

There are revelations that around 400 workers participating in Australia’s seasonal worker programs have absconded since the program’s inception seven years ago.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says this represents a small fraction of the more than 15,000 Fijians who have taken part in the scheme over the years, yet the issue remains a significant concern.

Singh says these workers have either absconded from their employers or could not be traced, despite efforts from both Fijian authorities and their Australian counterparts.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says that while most participants abide by their agreements and return to Fiji, those who abscond often face difficult circumstances in Australia.

“At the end of the day, Australia is a very large country, so they will be hiding here and there, working under the table, like they say, which means employers could exploit them and take maximum advantage of them, and not pay them the full wages. Or they will be sheltered by some of our own people out there, which is rather unfortunate, because some of them are encouraged these workers not to earn.”

Singh they are now focusing on encouraging absconded workers to return when possible.

“Now we also have our country liai”son officers out there, and the chance of absconding is lower because they get counselling, they get assistance. The Australian labour law has also been reviewed in terms of allowing workers now, if they have an issue with their employer, and they wish to seek justice, to report the matter to the Department of Workplace Relations. And while it is addressed, they can stay back.”

The government continues to urge workers to abide by their agreements, return home after completing their contracts, and avoid putting themselves at risk of exploitation by absconding from legitimate employment schemes.