38-year-old man dies following a fatal road accident

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 14, 2021 6:44 am

A 38-year-old man died last night after the car he was driving bumped into an Energy Fiji Limited post.

He was traveling in a car with his wife when the incident occurred along Flagstaff.

Police alleged that the man lost control of his vehicle, collided with another car, and hit the EFL post.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital.

This is the third road fatality recorded so far this year.

The first road fatality for 2021 involves a 15-year-old student of Korovisilou Village in Serua who was thrown off the horse he was riding after being hit by a bus.

The second fatality involves a seven-year-old girl who was walking along the roadside on Saturday when she got hit by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man.

The investigation into all three cases is continuing.

