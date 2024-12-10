37 students graduate under US program

Thirty-seven economically disadvantaged students graduated in English language and leadership training under the United States’ English Access Microscholarship Program this week.

The graduates included youth with disabilities from Gospel High School in Suva and Ratu Latianara College in Korovisilou.

US Embassy in Suva Deputy Chief of Mission John Degory commended the graduates and highlighted the US government’s commitment to educational empowerment.

“The skills and friendships you have developed through the Access Program will create new opportunities for your future, and the United States is humbled and proud to support you in your hard-earned success,” said DCM Degory during the ceremony at the Latter-Day Saints Church in Suva.

Launched in Fiji in 2020, the Access program has benefitted 64 students to date and aligns with the goals of the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy by promoting inclusive education. This year’s participants gained critical life skills, including personal development, digital literacy, and community service, in addition to improving their English proficiency.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the Access Program has reached over 200,000 students in more than 90 countries since 2004, equipping youth worldwide with skills for academic and professional success.