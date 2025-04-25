363 free heart surgeries and counting

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has marked its third anniversary with some incredible milestones.

It has successfully carried out 363 free heart surgeries, 30,051 screenings, and 40,046 medical consultations provided to children across Fiji and the Pacific.

Director Dr. Krupali Tappoo says the hospital’s mission has always been clear: to deliver lifesaving care at no cost to families.

Since opening, it has welcomed nine international medical teams who volunteered their time and skills, with two successful operations carried out just this week.

Dr. Tappoo says cases are becoming more complex, with one of their proudest moments being a surgery performed on a one-week-old baby, the youngest patient so far.

She praised the hospital’s founder, Sri Madhusudan Sai, for bringing the One World One Family vision to life.

That vision is to give children a chance to live healthy lives, regardless of background or income.

