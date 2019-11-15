35 COVID-19 tests return negative

Another thirty five COVID-19 tests were carried out overnight, all coming back negative.

The active cases remaining are patient 4 from Nadera in Nasinu, patient 6 – the Hairdresser from Suva, her child and patient 18 from Ba – the last person to have tested positive to COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says despite the reduction in COVID-19 cases people need to adhere to advisories and take precautionary measures.

“We still need to make sure we practice social distancing. At the moment we have restricted mass gatherings and we need to make sure we don’t have the reemerging of the disease.”

A number of countries which relaxed their COVID-19 restrictions are now reporting a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Dr Waqainabete says Fiji’s recovery rate is 78% as 14 out of the 18 patients have recovered.

Fiji’s last COVID-19 case was recorded in Ba.