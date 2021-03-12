Fisherman found dead in Savusavu

The body of a man was discovered floating in waters near Vatudamu Settlement in Savusavu this morning.
Police say the victim has been identified as a 32-year-old fisherman from Vatudamu.
The deceased went diving last night but failed to return home.
A team from the Crime Scene Investigations Unit is at the site as an investigation continues.
