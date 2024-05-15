$300,000 allocated for Ratu Sukuna Day

Ratu Sukuna

$300,000 has been allocated for the three-day commemoration of Ratu Sukuna Day.

This was revealed by the Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu during a session with the media at the launch of the 2024 Ratu Sukuna Day.

Tuiwailevu says the money has been provided by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, compared to the $500,000 granted by the government last year.

“The breakdown of the $300,000 divided to the symposium that will be held at the Fiji National University. The student oratory contest, plus the march on the 31st – the main day.”

Tuiwailevu says the celebration aims to increase people’s knowledge of Ratu Sukuna’s life and achievements, highlighting his contribution to Fiji.

The activities for the three-day celebration include Culture and Education Symposium, contests for students, exhibitions, and a lecture by Professor Steven Ratuva.

The main celebration will be held at Albert Park on May 31st.