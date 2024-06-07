Woman dies in road accident

A woman in her 30s died following a motor vehicle accident in Lomawai, Sigatoka yesterday morning.

The victim was one of two passengers in a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old woman, and the three were returning to Lautoka.

According to the Police, the driver allegedly fell asleep resulting in their vehicle veering off the road.

The victim was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, while the driver and the second passenger a 34-year-old woman were transferred to the Lautoka Aspen Hospital where they remain admitted.

Investigation continues.