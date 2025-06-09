30 Grants to empower women and girls

[Photo: Supplied]

Westpac Fiji has announced the 30 recipients of the 2025 Women and Girls Education Grants.

The program marks 15 years of supporting education and opportunities for Fijian women and girls.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith states the program highlights the bank’s long-standing commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity.

He adds the grants, valued at $500, $1,000, and $2,500 across Primary, Secondary and Tertiary/Adult Learners, provide financial support and pathways to lifelong learning.

This year’s theme, March Forward: For All Women and Girls emphasizes the power of education to drive progress and strengthen communities.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools of change. This year, we received over a thousand applications for the WGEG program, and we’re incredibly proud to support ambitious girls, future leaders, and professionals across Fiji”.

Smith points out that the 2025 cohort includes creative and ambitious students and adult learners from across Fiji, all striving toward their academic and professional goals.

Smith adds that the program has expanded to include video and performance-based entries for secondary school applicants, encouraging creativity and self-expression.

Beyond financial aid, all grant recipients will take part in financial literacy training to build confidence in money management, future planning and personal independence.

Westpac Fiji says the Women and Girls Education Grants continue to showcase the remarkable potential of Fijian women and girls, reinforcing education as a tool for empowerment and long-term success.

