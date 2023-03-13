Aerial shot of Suva Harbour. [File Photo]

There are currently around $3 billion worth of potential investment projects in Fiji.

This was confirmed by Minister for Trades, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

He says the numbers are expected to grow as there are a lot more areas for investments such as hotel developments, renewable energy, agricultural sectors and the business outsourcing sector.

The Minister also highlights that the newly formed Investment Facilitation Committee will allow fast-tracking of these investments.

“So it’s more of an investment facilitation agency now than a regulatory agency, which is good in a way because this means the resource is put toward actually stimulating investment rather than ensuring people comply with the law because most investors come to Fiji to invest in the country.”



Kamikamica says they continue to identify areas where they need to work.

“So one of the key things that is happening is that there is a lot more focus now on hand holding large investors to whatever needs they have, and also by investors, we are talking investors that are one million, two million, and up to big ones, so there is a lot of handholding to try and assist. We know of certain areas we have to work on as a country so those will be worked on as well.”

The Minister says countries like Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Korea continue to show interest in investing in Fiji.