$3.7 million in misused funds uncovered at Nasinu Town Council

A forensic audit into the financial operations of the Nasinu Town Council has revealed that millions of dollars were lost between 2018 and 2020, severely hindering the council’s ability to deliver essential services to its residents.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, highlighted this in parliament, stating that the financial mismanagement came to light following a detailed forensic investigation commissioned by the current administrators of the Council.

“They have done a forensic audit of Nasinu Town Council for this 2018 and 2020, and they have found abuse of funds, close to $3.7 million. I must thank the Administrators for coming up with this, because we need to go to the bottom of this and find out. Some of these are hindering the development at the Nasinu Town Council.”

Apart from addressing the past financial mismanagement, Nalumisa praised the Council’s ongoing reforms, including the establishment of a dedicated debt recovery unit.

When the Administrators were appointed, they operationalized a debt recovery unit responsible for collecting arrears as well as the rates for the Nasinu Town Council.

As of March 2025, arrears recovery has improved by $400,000 compared to the past two years, with total arrears collected as of March standing at $2.5 million.

Assistant Transport Minister Naisa Tuinaceva highlighted the need for stronger institutional oversight in the wake of the financial irregularities.

“The Ministry of Local Government must enforce rigorous oversight across municipalities to prevent governance failures from stalling economic and urban development. Despite its challenges, Nasinu can recover and thrive if governance strengthens transparency in financial controls and accountability measures.”

Other notable improvements by Nasinu Town Council include the installation of 130 solar streetlights in high-risk urban areas under a new safety initiative dubbed “Hands Across Nasinu”, and civic engagement programs in informal settlements.

