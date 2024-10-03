$3.6 m payout for Vatukoula Gold Mine workers

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today handed over the first payout of $3.6 million to the Vatukoula goldmine workers, fulfilling a promise by the coalition government as part of the settlement for the longest strike in Fiji’s history.

At the handover, Rabuka apologized for not addressing the issue during his first term as Prime Minister and acknowledged that today’s payout is something the workers had long awaited.

The settlement had been delayed for over three decades.

Fiji Mine Workers Union President, Josefa Sadreu, expressed gratitude, noting that the workers had been waiting for 33 years and had witnessed 11 different governments during the process.

He praised the coalition government for finally responding to their calls for justice.

The $3.6 million payout is part of a larger $9.2 million settlement, which will be distributed to over 360 Vatukoula gold miners.