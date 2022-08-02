2DAYfm Park Jam target teenagers

[File Photo]

This year’s 2DAYfm Park Jam is expected to be a fun-filled evening at the Suva foreshore carpark.

2DAY FM Presenter Pauline Toro says the event kicks starts at 3pm and they aim to bring students together, especially those returning from the Fiji Finals.

“It’s just to keep the kids in one spot, you know we don’t want our children to be dispersed into towns and roam around aimlessly, so this will have them entertained at the same time and you can also bring your parents to supervise or even they are by themselves, it’s just in one spot.”

Toro adds families and friends can also enjoy the live band entertainment.

She says people can also enjoy the rides and food stalls at the site.