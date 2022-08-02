2DAYfm Park Jam heats up

With only a few hours left for the much anticipated Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2DAYfm Park Jam to end, students and parents are being invited to become part of the event.

The annual event is a safe space for students to celebrate after the three-day Fiji Finals.

FBC Events Coordinator, Amelia Rigsby says it is the perfect environment for everyone to wind-down.

“We just want to do this to give secondary school students and youths who are coming in to the Capital City for the Coca-Cola Games to have somewhere to go after the Coke Games that’s safe.”

Rigsby says police officers are present at the event, to ensure there are no mishaps.

It is an alcohol free family event.

“The Police Force is going to be here in full force, we are so grateful for them coming down and making sure that they are reassuring presence can be felt.”

Entertainment is being provided by the Mareau Brothers, Overcast and DJ Mojee. There are food stalls and rides as well.

The 2DAYfm Park Jam is underway at the Suva City Foreshore.